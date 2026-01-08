Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash near 76th and Morgan; driver taken into custody

Published  January 8, 2026 5:38am CST
Milwaukee
Crash near 76th and Morgan, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash near 76th and Morgan on Wednesday night.
    • One person was taken into custody.
    • The investigation is ongoing.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash at 76th and Morgan in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 7. 

What we know:

Two vehicles crashed around 7:20 p.m. The Milwaukee Police Department said a 21-year-old motorist was headed south on 76th Street when they collided with another vehicle. 

The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man, died at the hospital. 

The 21-year-old was taken into custody. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

