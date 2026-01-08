Milwaukee fatal crash near 76th and Morgan; driver taken into custody
article
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash at 76th and Morgan in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 7.
What we know:
Two vehicles crashed around 7:20 p.m. The Milwaukee Police Department said a 21-year-old motorist was headed south on 76th Street when they collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man, died at the hospital.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Crash near 76th and Morgan, Milwaukee
Crash near 76th and Morgan, Milwaukee
The 21-year-old was taken into custody.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.