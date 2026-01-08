Milwaukee fatal crash near 76th and Morgan; driver taken into custody

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash near 76th and Morgan on Wednesday night. One person was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.



One person is dead following a crash at 76th and Morgan in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Jan. 7.

What we know:

Two vehicles crashed around 7:20 p.m. The Milwaukee Police Department said a 21-year-old motorist was headed south on 76th Street when they collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man, died at the hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Crash near 76th and Morgan, Milwaukee

Crash near 76th and Morgan, Milwaukee

The 21-year-old was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.