The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms one person is dead after a crash near 68th and Lisbon on Wednesday night, April 27.

FOX6 News at the scene spotted a vehicle that had left the roadway, coming to a stop next to Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Grade School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

