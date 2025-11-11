Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash at 54th and Green Tree, medical examiner on scene

Published  November 11, 2025 6:24pm CST
Milwaukee
Fatal crash at 54th and Green Tree, Milwaukee

    • The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a crash in Milwaukee.
    • Officers were called to the scene at 54th and Green Tree, on the city's northwest side.

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence at 54th and Green Tree in Milwaukee, where officers have responded to a crash.

Fatal crash

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the scene. 

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

