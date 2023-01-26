Milwaukee fatal crash; 2 vehicle collide near Sherman and Roosevelt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Sherman and Roosevelt. It happened around 2:15 a.m.

The driver of vehicle #1, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound on N. Sherman Blvd, at W. Roosevelt Drive, when a collision occurred with another vehicle (vehicle #2) containing two occupants. That vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Roosevelt Dr, at N. Sherman Blvd.

The driver of vehicle #1 and the passenger of vehicle #1, a 70-year-old Milwaukee woman, were both taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Fatal crash near Sherman and Roosevelt, Milwaukee

The driver of vehicle #2, a 42-year-old Milwaukee female was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The passenger of vehicle #2, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.