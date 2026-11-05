Milwaukee fatal battery, victim beaten to death; 22-year-old arrested

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The Brief A 65-year-old was beaten to death in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 5. The battery happened near 12th and Walnut. A 22-year-old was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



One person is dead, and another person was arrested following a fatal battery in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, Nov. 5.

Fatal battery

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the battery happened just after 5:30 p.m. near 12th and Walnut.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect beat the 65-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.