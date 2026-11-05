Milwaukee fatal battery, victim beaten to death; 22-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, and another person was arrested following a fatal battery in Milwaukee on Thursday evening, Nov. 5.
Fatal battery
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the battery happened just after 5:30 p.m. near 12th and Walnut.
Police say the 22-year-old suspect beat the 65-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
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The 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody.
What's next:
This investigation is ongoing. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.