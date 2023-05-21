Milwaukee fatal basement fire near 24th and Vine

article

Milwaukee fire officials confirm for FOX6 News a person has died in a basement fire at a residence near 24th and Vine on Sunday, May 21.

Officials say the home is not a total loss, but the structure is being evaluated for safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Milwaukee fatal fire near 24th and Vine

