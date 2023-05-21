Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal basement fire near 24th and Vine

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials confirm for FOX6 News a person has died in a basement fire at a residence near 24th and Vine on Sunday, May 21. 

Officials say the home is not a total loss, but the structure is being evaluated for safety. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.