Milwaukee fatal basement fire near 24th and Vine
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials confirm for FOX6 News a person has died in a basement fire at a residence near 24th and Vine on Sunday, May 21.
Officials say the home is not a total loss, but the structure is being evaluated for safety.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.