Milwaukee family mourns mother killed in crash; driver charged

The Brief A 63-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed and her daughter seriously injured in a crash near 51st and Custer. Prosecutors say the driver was traveling more than 80 mph in a 30 mph zone and ran a stop sign. The driver remains in jail on a $100,000 bond as the family mourns during the holidays.



A Milwaukee family is grieving during the holiday season after a car crash killed a mother and seriously injured her daughter.

What we know:

Prosecutors have charged 48-year-old Quentin Austin with second-degree reckless homicide and reckless injury in connection with the crash, which happened last week near 51st and Custer.

At a time when the family should be coming together to celebrate, Lee said they are instead coming together to mourn.

"You don’t think its ever going to be you, but it can be," said Lesly Lee, granddaughter. "Having to deal with not only the grief, but also the people who have been left behind. The people here now."

Lee said her grandmother, 63-year-old Pashoua Lor, died in the crash last Tuesday. Lor’s sister was also inside the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

"My husband mentioned the way he lost his mom – his mom still had a long life to live, she was only 63," said Yeng Lee, son, through his wife Mai Doa Vang, who translated.

According to prosecutors, the driver blew through a stop sign and slammed into Lor’s car. Court records say Austin was traveling more than 80 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone when he struck the vehicle.

What they're saying:

"To know the information we know now about what happened – I can’t help to put the blame on him," said Lee. "There is a reason why these laws exist why they were put into place to protect people."

Neighbors and family members say the intersection where the crash happened is dangerous, with drivers frequently disobeying traffic laws. Tuesday night, reckless driving and cars ignoring stop signs were observed in the area.

"All it took was one person running a stop sign," Lee said. "In an instant – people die when that happens."

Austin remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

"Hopefully one day I can forgive him, but at this moment in time right now it is very hard to," Lee said.

What you can do:

Lor’s family has created a GoFundMe to help cover expenses and support her injured daughter during recovery.