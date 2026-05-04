Milwaukee family jumps from window to escape apartment fire

The Brief A Milwaukee mother and her three children jumped from a second-floor window to escape a fire early Friday. Brianna McCullough suffered spinal fractures and her son broke his foot after escaping the burning apartment. The family lost their belongings and is seeking help as investigators work to determine the cause.



A Milwaukee mother and her three children escaped a fast-moving apartment fire early Friday, May 1, by jumping from a second-floor window.

What we know:

Brianna McCullough said her family is lucky to be alive after flames spread into their unit near 107th and Fond du Lac. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire.

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Officials said there were working smoke detectors in the building, but no sprinkler system.

What they're saying:

"I could not see anything but fire and smoke out of my window," said McCullough. "[...] You couldn’t even see what it was burning. It was just burning,"

McCullough said she woke her three children as the fire moved closer, leaving them with only one option.

"I said ‘we’re going to have to jump out the window,’" McCullough said.

One by one, her children jumped. McCullough said she went last, hitting the ground and losing consciousness.

"My children were screaming ‘mom, mommy, mommy!’" McCullough recalled.

She said she later woke up as her family helped get her to first responders. They were taken to the hospital.

McCullough’s oldest son suffered a broken foot, and she said she has three fractures in her spine and faces a long recovery.

"It felt like we were running from death to death," McCullough said.

Days later, the building remains heavily damaged, with the roof gone and much of the interior destroyed.

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"I’m just leaning on God to lead and guide the way," McCullough said.

McCullough said her family lost all of their belongings but remains focused on what matters most.

"The fall, the fire, none of it matters because we’re alive," McCullough said.

What you can do:

She said she did not have renter’s insurance.

McCullough’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with recovery costs. Donations will also go toward medical care, housing, everyday essentials and more.

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