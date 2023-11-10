Milwaukee extends leaf collection deadline to Nov. 26

article

Milwaukee residents have 11 extra days to rake their leaves into the street for pickup by the Department of Public Works.

The deadline was originally set for Wednesday, Nov. 15, but has been extended to Sunday, Nov. 26 to give residents more time to rake leaves from trees that have experienced a late leaf drop.

On average, DPW officials say city leaf collection operations keep 15,000 tons of leaves per year out of waterways and sewer systems and instead allow the leaves to be converted to nutrient-rich compost. For modest amounts of leaves, residents are instead encouraged to mow or mulch leaves to add healthy organic matter to their lawns and gardens.

Milwaukee DPW wants to remind residents that it takes about two or three weeks for leaf collection to cycle through the entire city. After the final leaf pick-up cycle, equipment used for leaf collection is redeployed for snow and ice control. If residents still have leaves after the final city cleanup, they can mulch their leaves on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a city drop-off center for composting. Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and cannot be put in garbage or recycling carts.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DPW has some tips for residents for a successful fall leaf collection: