Milwaukee vigil honors man fatally shot by ICE in Houston
MILWAUKEE - Dozens gathered at Clarke Square Park in solidarity with immigrant families after a fatal ICE shooting in Houston.
The Milwaukee Area Labor Council hosted an emergency vigil and march to Walker's Square Park on Sunday, honoring Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Araujo was fatally shot by an ICE agent during an immigration enforcement operation.
Authorities said he was in the country illegally and allegedly tried to run over an ICE officer with his vehicle during a traffic stop. The shooting is still under investigation.
People in Milwaukee are calling for accountability and immigration reform.
"It was multiple people in our group that were sad and struck by this and were like ‘let’s bring something together to bring everyone together,'" Jennifer Melo, co-chair of Comites Sin Fronteras, said. "I hope it takes away a feeling of hopelessness because we aren’t hopeless. If we keep showing up and for each other, hopefully we can make a change."
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Milwaukee Area Labor Council, authorities and Jennifer Melo.