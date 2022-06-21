Milwaukee approves 3rd electric scooter study

article

Milwaukee will launch a third dockless electric scooter pilot study this summer, the city announced Tuesday, June 21.

The Common Council unanimously approved the pilot study Tuesday. After being signed into law by the mayor, it is anticipated scooters will be back on the city's streets in early August.

"Incorporating new technology with multiple modes of transportation adds vitality to Milwaukee, increasing public activity and connecting people to neighborhood businesses," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a news release. "This scooter pilot aligns with that vision, and I thank the Common Council for approving this program."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Like pilot studies conducted in 2019 and 2021, this year's study would permit up to 1,800 among three scooter companies to take part. The study will be managed by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

During the most recent pilot study in 2021, the city found an average of 2,452 riders per day. At th time, 70% of people surveyed thought scooters should be allowed.

The pilot study is scheduled to end Dec. 31. If Milwaukee adopts a scooter licensing before that date, the study will be suspended.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The study's goal, the city said, is to "observe, solicit feedback on, and evaluate the effectiveness of dockless scooters in Milwaukee for the purpose of determining how to best incorporate scooters into the transportation landscape moving forward."

Additional details regarding the study can be found on the city's website.