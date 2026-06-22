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Milwaukee DPW truck ran red light, crashed into vehicle; 2 injured

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published June 22, 2026 6:20 PM CDT
Published June 22, 2026 6:20 PM CDT
article

Scene at 68th and Capitol

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee DPW truck was involved in a crash on Monday, June 22.
    • Police say the truck ran a red light at 68th and Capitol and struck another vehicle.
    • Two people were taken to the hospital.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee DPW truck ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday afternoon, June 22.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 3 p.m. a DPW truck was heading east on Capitol when it ran a red light at 68th Street and crashed into a sedan that was heading north on 68th.

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A passenger in the DPW truck, a 44-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver and only person in the sedan, a 25-year-old, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the DPW truck was cited for running the red traffic light.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.

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