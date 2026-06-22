Milwaukee DPW truck ran red light, crashed into vehicle; 2 injured

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The Brief A Milwaukee DPW truck was involved in a crash on Monday, June 22. Police say the truck ran a red light at 68th and Capitol and struck another vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital.



A Milwaukee DPW truck ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle on Monday afternoon, June 22.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 3 p.m. a DPW truck was heading east on Capitol when it ran a red light at 68th Street and crashed into a sedan that was heading north on 68th.

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A passenger in the DPW truck, a 44-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver and only person in the sedan, a 25-year-old, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the DPW truck was cited for running the red traffic light.