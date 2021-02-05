Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee DPW: Standard overnight parking regulations resume Friday night

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has concluded its Snow Emergency as of Feb. 5. DPW is continuing its snow and ice cleanup operations focusing on specific locations in the street, curb cuts and sidewalks that are of City responsibility.

The Snow Emergency declaration requiring a change to parking regulations is no longer necessary.

Parking Posted street signs take precedence. Please read the street signs BEFORE YOU PARK. If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street tonight, February 5.

Residents must still follow winter parking rules that include:

  • There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Posted regulations stating "No Parking Dec. 1 to March 1."

Please remember that a valid overnight parking permit is required for any vehicle to park overnight on a City street. For information on parking permits, regulations and downloading the MKE Park app, go to milwaukee.gov/parking. Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies

Sign up for Winter Parking Text Alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com.

  • Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw  Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)
  • Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/snow
  • Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance
