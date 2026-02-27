Milwaukee DPW: Reserve neighborhood cleanup boxes for spring 2026
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Sanitation Services announced on Friday, Feb. 27, that it will be providing roll-off boxes (dumpsters) for neighborhood cleanups this spring.
A news release says these boxes are limited for use during organized neighborhood cleanups, and are not for use by individuals, businesses, churches or schools. The organizer is responsible for monitoring the box and reporting any illegal dumping to the appropriate Milwaukee Police district.
Reserve neighborhood dumpsters
The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will begin taking box reservations for organized neighborhood cleanup on Monday, March 2. To reserve a cleanup dumpster, call 414-286-3345 or visit the City of Milwaukee Sanitation Services website.
Weekend boxes are also available every Saturday, April 18 through June 20.
Criteria for requestors
The following criteria will be used to screen callers requesting cleanup boxes:
- Requestors must organize a neighborhood clean-up prior to reserving a box
- Boxes are only placed on accessible street corners – not on vacant lots or parking surfaces
- Boxes are not placed for businesses, schools or churches
- Boxes will not be relocated once placed – they will be removed if neighbors complain
- Reservations are limited to 2 boxes per weekend
- Organizers may only reserve boxes once every eight weeks
Boxes will be placed between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. and picked up after 4 p.m. the same day to deter illegal dumping and to maximize the use of the boxes by cleanup organizers. The containers used in this program are 20 cubic yard open-top dumpsters.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.