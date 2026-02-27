Milwaukee DPW: Reserve neighborhood cleanup boxes for spring 2026

article

The Brief Starting March 2, 2026, Milwaukee residents can reserve 20-cubic-yard dumpsters for organized neighborhood cleanups taking place Saturdays from April 18 through June 20. These "weekend boxes" are strictly for community-led efforts and cannot be used by individuals, businesses, schools, or churches. Coordinators can reserve a maximum of two dumpsters every eight weeks.



Milwaukee Sanitation Services announced on Friday, Feb. 27, that it will be providing roll-off boxes (dumpsters) for neighborhood cleanups this spring.

A news release says these boxes are limited for use during organized neighborhood cleanups, and are not for use by individuals, businesses, churches or schools. The organizer is responsible for monitoring the box and reporting any illegal dumping to the appropriate Milwaukee Police district.

Reserve neighborhood dumpsters

What we know:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will begin taking box reservations for organized neighborhood cleanup on Monday, March 2. To reserve a cleanup dumpster, call 414-286-3345 or visit the City of Milwaukee Sanitation Services website.

Weekend boxes are also available every Saturday, April 18 through June 20.

Criteria for requestors

What we know:

The following criteria will be used to screen callers requesting cleanup boxes:

Requestors must organize a neighborhood clean-up prior to reserving a box

Boxes are only placed on accessible street corners – not on vacant lots or parking surfaces

Boxes are not placed for businesses, schools or churches

Boxes will not be relocated once placed – they will be removed if neighbors complain

Reservations are limited to 2 boxes per weekend

Organizers may only reserve boxes once every eight weeks

Boxes will be placed between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. and picked up after 4 p.m. the same day to deter illegal dumping and to maximize the use of the boxes by cleanup organizers. The containers used in this program are 20 cubic yard open-top dumpsters.