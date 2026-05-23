Milwaukee DPW Memorial Day 2026 holiday schedule

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The Brief Memorial Day will impact garbage collection and parking services in Milwaukee. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, May 25, and pick-up days will shift forward. There will also be no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, but vehicles still must be legally parked.



Monday, May, 25 is Memorial Day, and the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DWP) wants residents to know that it will impact parking and garbage collection services.

DPW offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day. On Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24, DPW services will be available for standard weekend hours of operation.

Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers

What we know:

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, May 25. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review your collection schedule.

Drop-off centers will be closed on Monday, May 25.

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Parking enforcement

What we know:

There will be no parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, May 25. However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

There will be no overnight parking enforcement on Sunday night into Monday morning (May 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Monday night into Tuesday morning (May 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

Night parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (May 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

The tow lot will also be closed on Monday, May 25.

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Milwaukee Water Works

What we know:

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Monday, May 25, for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830. Customers can pay their municipal services bill and check account balances online anytime.

If you have questions concerning billing or making payments, you can email watwebcs@milwaukee.gov or call customer service the following business day.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

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Other info

What you can do:

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY (2489), visit the DPW website, or enter service requests online or use the free MKE Mobile Action app.

Please be patient as response times will likely be longer than usual.