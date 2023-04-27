Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week begins June 1

article

June 1 marks the start of Downtown Dining Week 18, an event that is hot on everyone's lips!

The event features multi-course menus at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros, and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.

Multiple participants are participating in this year's Downtown Dining Week, including ARIA, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, The Brewery, Brunch MKE, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Carson’s Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue, Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, DOC’s Smokehouse, East Town Kitchen & Bar, Flourchild Pizza, The Knick, Lucky Clover Irish Pub, Mader’s Restaurant, Mason Street Grill, MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, Ninja MKE Steakhouse, On Tap, Onesto, Rodizio Grill, Smoke Shack, The Social American Tavern, State Street Pizza Pub, Stella Van Buren, Third Coast Provisions, Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery, and Ward’s House of Prime.

Downtown Dining Week logo

"Downtown Dining Week is an invitation to sample Downtown Milwaukee’s new and established restaurants," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. "Diners will have an opportunity to indulge in multi-course meals from a myriad of cuisines ranging from steaks and seafood to sushi and Italian – there’s something for every palate."

Four diners will be awarded $300 in dining gift certificates as a bonus incentive for participating in Downtown Dining Week. Participants who want to enter will be asked to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their dining experience at www.downtowndiningmkee.com by Monday, June 12. Four winners will be drawn randomly.

Downtown Dining Week patrons will be able to use a coupon code to get discounted parking at select lots operated by Interstate Parking. Participating lots and instructions for redeeming the discount will be posted at www.downtowndiningmke.com.

Menus of Downtown Dining Week 2023 will be posted at www.downtowndiningmke.com in early May. It is strongly recommended that reservations be made where possible.