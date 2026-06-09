The Brief A former Milwaukee OB-GYN is accused of using his own sperm to secretly inseminate patients, a law firm said Tuesday. Cannon & Dunphy is looking for additional victims to be added to a civil lawsuit. The law firm said they believe there are at least nine other victims.



A former Milwaukee OB-GYN is accused of using his own sperm to secretly inseminate patients. Now, a law firm is looking for additional victims.

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Law firm's claim

What they're saying:

Attorney Al Foeckler with Cannon & Dunphy said Dr. Frederick Dettmann allegedly inseminated patients with his own sperm without their knowledge or consent. The attorney said the doctor practiced at a Milwaukee office for decades.

Foeckler's client said, in 1982, she consented to artificial insemination using sperm from an anonymous donor represented to be a medical student. Instead, the law firm claims the doctor used his own sperm.

Cannon & Dunphy

In 2024, that patient's son, Joseph Laedtke, did a DNA test through Ancestry.com. The results revealed biological connections to multiple half-siblings with a common biological father, traced back to the OB-GYN in question.

The law firm said they believe there are at least nine other victims.

"Tragically, we know my clients are not alone. Because the DNA tells us my clients are not alone. There are other half-siblings out there. There are other mothers who were victimized," said Foeckler.

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What's next:

FOX6 News asked the Whitefish Bay Police Department if it is investigating the matter. The chief said there are no open investigations.

Attorneys said they plan to file a civil lawsuit within 30 days.

Allegations denied

The other side:

In a statement to FOX6 News, Dettmann's attorney said he denied the allegations, and throughout his entire career, he was never sued, disciplined, investigated or had his licensure challenged.

"Dr. Frederick Dettmann, a board-certified OB/GYN, spent his medical career focused on surgical specialties: cancer surgery, high-risk surgery, reconstructive and reproductive surgery, pioneering many medical advancements still utilized in modern medicine. He held numerous leadership positions within the medical profession and was recognized both in Wisconsin and nationally for his contributions to medicine and patient care. After a distinguished career, Dr. Frederick Dettmann retired from active practice in the early 1990s. Throughout his esteemed career, Dr. Dettmann was never sued, disciplined, investigated, had his licensure challenged nor were any ethical complaints ever made against him.

"Dr. Dettmann, currently age 91, is aware of the claims being suggested. Due to HIPAA and Wisconsin’s medical confidentiality laws, he cannot comment on any patient care he rendered during his career. The events referenced are alleged to have occurred almost 50 years ago. Dr. Dettmann has no independent recollection of the individuals making these allegations and is unaware of any evidence supporting the claims being asserted."

Editor's note: This story was updated to name Dettmann and include a response from his attorney.