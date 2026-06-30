Milwaukee Deer District Holiday Market returns for 2026

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The Brief The second annual Deer District Holiday Market will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6 on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum. The free event will feature a curated lineup of local vendors, festive photo ops, and seasonal food and drink specials. The market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), and applications are currently open for interested vendors.



Deer District will host the second annual Deer District Holiday Market, presented by BID #53, from Nov. 20-Dec. 6 on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum.

Holiday Market returns

What we know:

A news release says Deer District’s Holiday Market will again feature a curated lineup of local vendors, festive photo opportunities and seasonal food and beverage specials from Deer District establishments.

The event this year will provide guests with more opportunities to shop at local businesses, enjoy holiday experiences and celebrate the season in the heart of Milwaukee’s entertainment district.

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The Deer District Holiday Market, presented by BID #53, will be free to attend and open throughout the event, excluding Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Full details and hours will be announced in the fall.

Vendors interested in participating in Deer District’s Holiday Market can apply now.