Milwaukee "Day of Action" protest; students rally to voice opinions

The Brief Hundreds of Milwaukee Public Schools students participated in a "Day of Action" protest organized by the youth group YES. Students marched from Cathedral Square to the local ICE office and City Hall to demand policy changes and voice their opinions. While the walkout drew support from student organizers, it also prompted mixed reactions regarding the effectiveness of protesting during school hours.



Hundreds of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students traded the classroom for a protest on Friday, April 24.

Students take part in protest

What we know:

Those MPS students joined a "Day of Action," put on by YES, short for Youth Empowered in the Struggle. It is the youth affiliate of Voces de la Frontera.

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The students marched from Cathedral Square on Milwaukee's Lower East Side to the Milwaukee office of ICE. Then, they packed into City Hall and their voices demanded change.

What they're saying:

"No ICE anywhere. Do not tell us students that we do not have a say on anything," said Jensy Gonzalez, a Milwaukee School of Languages senior.

"It feels complete. We’ve been working on this moment for months," said Adrianna Reams, a Gold Meir senior who has been accepted to Harvard. "Most of the schools here had our own walkout at our own school. We thought of this as the next step of escalation."

Reams is speaking out despite her own personal pain. She is the sister of teen murder victim, Sade Robinson.

"I just want to make sure that everyone’s voices are heard," Reams said.

The other side:

Anderson King is a senior and a member of Turning Point at Arrowhead.

"They just need to understand that law and order needs to take place, but I do understand some of their frustration. I don’t think ICE has been perfect, but I think, for the most part, they’ve done a really good job," King said. "I think it’s great that they are protesting. I think actually we need more of that, more people voicing their opinion. Maybe during the school day isn’t the best time to do it, but I have no problem with them doing it."

Anderson King

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At the Milwaukee protest, students and teachers told FOX6 News parents had to sign permission slips. After all, they are still high school students whose first vote may be years away.