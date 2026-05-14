The Brief An abandoned Walmart in Milwaukee is being eyed for a new potential data center. It would be located in the Midtown Center, near 60th and Capitol. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 18.



Data center proposals have popped up across Wisconsin. Now, the site of an abandoned Walmart in Milwaukee is being eyed for a new potential data center.

Potential data center

What we know:

A vacant lot located near 60th and Capitol could soon feature not only residential spaces but an indoor self-storage facility and a data processing center.

A public hearing notice released by the City of Milwaukee shows the site was purchased in 2022 by AFS Milwaukee LLC. The property includes a currently vacant 160,000 square foot building and surface parking lot.

Abandoned Walmart in Milwaukee eyed for potential data center, 60th and Capitol

Last month, the City Plan Commission approved a residential development plan on the parking lot north of W. Hope Avenue. What's being proposed now is the remaining portion of the property.

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The remaining 109,000 square-foot of space at the rear of the building is proposed to be used as indoor self-service storage and a data processing/computer services/computer research facility.

These two uses are not currently allowed under the current zoning overlay.

Abandoned Walmart in Milwaukee eyed for potential data center, 60th and Capitol

Public hearing

What you can do:

Community members will be given the opportunity to voice their thoughts on the proposal in-person or virtually. The Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Those wishing to provide testimony relating to this matter are encouraged to do so by emailing Planning staff at PlanAdmin@Milwaukee.gov at least one business day prior to the start.