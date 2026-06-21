The Brief The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will head east to participate in America's 250th birthday celebrations. They'll be in Philadelphia on July 3 before participating in the National Independence Day Parade in front of the White House on July 4. The Grannies hope their performances showcase how they stay active as they get older.



The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are taking their routine east to participate in historic 250th birthday celebrations. During their last rehearsal, FOX6 News got a sneak peek of what they're dancing to.

Representing Wisconsin

What they're saying:

Step by step, in red, white, and their classic blue, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are preparing for the performance of a lifetime.

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"I am looking forward to representing Wisconsin in the parades and seeing all the historical sites and being a part of the celebration," performer Lisa Cato said. "It's going to be a great experience."

Milwaukee Dancing Grannies prepare for parades in Philadelphia and Washington for America's 250th.

The group is representing Wisconsin at America's 250th celebrations on a national stage. First, they will march on July 3 in Philadelphia. Then on July 4, they will perform in the National Independence Day Parade in front of the White House.

"We are doing America," said performer Jan Leisten. "Of course, one of my favorites is ‘Fireball.’ The routines keep us fun – they keep us moving. They show how active us older women can be."

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The Grannies cannot wait to show the world what they are all about over a more than two-mile-long parade route.

"We are just hoping to relay to people that you don’t have to just sit on the couch when you retire," Leisten said. "Keep moving and develop into something when you retire."

Countless hours and perfecting their moves ahead of the big moments, the Dancing Grannies do what they do best.

"Just to be out on the streets and do our entertaining as we always do…I can’t even put it into words I am so excited," Leisten said.

How to watch

What you can do:

The parade in Washington will be streamed for those who want to watch the Dancing Grannies.

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