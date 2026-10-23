Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 22nd and Lapham
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help finding 14-year-old Sequoia Kieye, a critically missing girl last seen near 22nd and Lapham at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
What we know:
Police described Kieye as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a medium build and black hair.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what she may be wearing, but she was last seen holding a pink-and-white "Hello Kitty" blanket.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Kieye's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7221.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.