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Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 22nd and Lapham

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published October 23, 2026 7:26 AM CDT
Published October 23, 2026 7:26 AM CDT
article

Sequoia Kieye

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police requested help to find Sequoia Kieye, a critically missing girl.
    • Kieye was last seen near 22nd and Lapham on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7221.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help finding 14-year-old Sequoia Kieye, a critically missing girl last seen near 22nd and Lapham at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

What we know:

Police described Kieye as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a medium build and black hair. 

What we don't know:

It's unknown what she may be wearing, but she was last seen holding a pink-and-white "Hello Kitty" blanket.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Kieye's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7221.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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