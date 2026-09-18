Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 41st and Townsend

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The Brief Milwaukee police requested help to find a critically missing boy. Adonis Green, 9, was last seen near 41st and Townsend. Anyone with information is asked to call Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find Adonis Green, a critically missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen near 41st and Townsend at around 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Police described Green as 4 feet, 4 inches tall and 76 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweatshirt and brown/khaki pants.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.