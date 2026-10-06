Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 27th and Capitol

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The Brief Milwaukee police need help to find critically missing Jerry Gay. The 11-year-old was last seen near 27th and Capitol on Oct. 6. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public for help to find critically missing 11-year-old Jerry Gay, who was last seen near 27th and Capitol at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The details:

Police described Gay as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white-and-blue Nike Jordan shoes.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Gay's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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