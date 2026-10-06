Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 27th and Capitol
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public for help to find critically missing 11-year-old Jerry Gay, who was last seen near 27th and Capitol at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The details:
Police described Gay as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white-and-blue Nike Jordan shoes.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information on Gay's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.