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Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 27th and Capitol

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published October 6, 2026 8:45 PM CDT
Published October 6, 2026 8:45 PM CDT
article

Jerry Gay

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police need help to find critically missing Jerry Gay.
    • The 11-year-old was last seen near 27th and Capitol on Oct. 6.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public for help to find critically missing 11-year-old Jerry Gay, who was last seen near 27th and Capitol at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The details:

Police described Gay as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white-and-blue Nike Jordan shoes.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Gay's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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