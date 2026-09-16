Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 12th and Vine

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published September 16, 2026 3:17 PM CDT
Published September 16, 2026 3:17 PM CDT
article

Lorencio Price

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police requested help to find critically missing Lorencio Price.
    • The 29-year-old was last seen near 12th and Vine on Sept. 16.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 29-year-old Lorencio Price, a critically missing man who was last seen near 12th and Vine on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 16.

Police described Price as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds with a medium build and black, shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a shirt, black pants and tan clogs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Price's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee