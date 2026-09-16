Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 12th and Vine
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 29-year-old Lorencio Price, a critically missing man who was last seen near 12th and Vine on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 16.
Police described Price as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds with a medium build and black, shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a shirt, black pants and tan clogs.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information on Price's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.