Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 12th and Vine

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The Brief Milwaukee police requested help to find critically missing Lorencio Price. The 29-year-old was last seen near 12th and Vine on Sept. 16. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 29-year-old Lorencio Price, a critically missing man who was last seen near 12th and Vine on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 16.

Police described Price as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds with a medium build and black, shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a shirt, black pants and tan clogs.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Price's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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