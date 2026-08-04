Milwaukee man found safe, reported critically missing Tuesday

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for help to find critically missing 43-year-old Lavell Gates. Gates was last seen near 2nd and Capitol on Tuesday morning, Aug. 4. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.



UPDATE: MPD said Lavell Gates, reported critically missing on Tuesday, has been found safe. The original missing person notice remains available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 43-year-old Lavell Gates, who was last seen near 2nd and Capitol at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Police described Gates as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts and tennis shoes. He was last seen on foot.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Gates' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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