Expand / Collapse search

Crash on Milwaukee's north side; vehicle struck tree, driver extricated

By
Published  December 17, 2025 8:51am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday morning, Dec. 17.
    • Police said a vehicle hit a tree near Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Road around 12:30 a.m.
    • The driver and sole occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle.

MILWAUKEE - One person was seriously injured in a crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Dec. 17. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a vehicle crashed into a tree on Silver Spring Drive just west of Green Bay Road around 12:30 a.m. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The 22-year-old driver and sole occupant had to be extricated and transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. 

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

MilwaukeeNews