Crash on Milwaukee's north side; vehicle struck tree, driver extricated

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday morning, Dec. 17. Police said a vehicle hit a tree near Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Road around 12:30 a.m. The driver and sole occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle.



What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, a vehicle crashed into a tree on Silver Spring Drive just west of Green Bay Road around 12:30 a.m.

The 22-year-old driver and sole occupant had to be extricated and transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.