Crash on Milwaukee's north side; vehicle struck tree, driver extricated
MILWAUKEE - One person was seriously injured in a crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Dec. 17.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, a vehicle crashed into a tree on Silver Spring Drive just west of Green Bay Road around 12:30 a.m.
The 22-year-old driver and sole occupant had to be extricated and transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.