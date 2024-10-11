Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Woolworth, driver hit tree, pole
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital on Friday morning, Oct. 11 following a crash in Milwaukee. It happened around 5:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and Woolworth Avenue.
Police say a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree and a pole.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver and sole occupant, a 55-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.