Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Woolworth, driver hit tree, pole

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 11, 2024 9:36am CDT
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital on Friday morning, Oct. 11 following a crash in Milwaukee. It happened around 5:30 a.m. near Sherman Boulevard and Woolworth Avenue.

Police say a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree and a pole. 

The driver and sole occupant, a 55-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 