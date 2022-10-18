Sherman and Mill crash; Milwaukee woman extricated

article

A crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 sent two people to the hospital, police said.

The crash happened in the intersection of Sherman and Mill around 8:25 a.m. Police said the traffic signal was out, and one driver failed to yield the right of way to another – colliding as the second went through the intersection. The second vehicle then hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the initial striking vehicle, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The driver who was hit, a 38-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were noted.



