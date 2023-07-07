Milwaukee crash; pedestrian struck, sentenced to probation

article

Devonte Driver was sentenced on Thursday, July 6, in connection with a crash that hit a pedestrian on the city's northwest side in March.

A Milwaukee County judge initially sentenced Driver to 12 months in the House of Correction. But then, the court stayed the sentence – and placed Driver on probation for two years.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to a crash near 87th and Hampton early on March 16. A pedestrian, identified as 54-year-old Bridgette Charles, had been struck.

Pedestrian struck at 87th and Hampton, Milwaukee

An officer who arrived on the scene first spotted a 2012 blue Ford Fusion on the front lawn of a residence. The Ford Fusion appeared to have struck a tree before striking Charles, the complaint says. Charles was lying in the roadway – breathing but unable to communicate. She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was on the scene – and identified as the defendant, Devonte Driver. He "admitted to driving the Ford Fusion and that he was on his way to work. The defendant stated that the pedestrian crossed the street out of nowhere, and he tried to avoid missing her but struck her. The defendant admitted knowing he had a suspended license but that he has an occupational license that allows him to drive for work," the complaint says.

Court documents say the crash occurred a few minutes before the approved hours for the defendant's occupational license.