Milwaukee crash near 35th and Hadley on Saturday; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured, and two people were arrested after a vehicle crashed while fleeing Milwaukee police on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Chase and crash
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:40 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near 33rd and Hadley.
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Scene near 35th and Hadley
The vehicle sped off, but before a pursuit could be initiated, the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign near 35th and Hadley and struck another vehicle before striking a utility pole. The crash caused the second vehicle to crash into two people.
The 29-year-old male driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. A 45-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody.
Scene near 35th and Hadley
The 52-year-old driver of the other vehicle sustained a possible injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A 46-year-old pedestrian sustained suspected injuries but was not transported. A 40-year-old pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The fleeing vehicle was reported stolen.
MPD investigation
What's next:
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.