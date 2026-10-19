Milwaukee crash near 35th and Hadley on Saturday; 2 injured

The Brief A crash in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 17 left two people injured. It started when police tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver fled. Before a chase could start, the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle which then crashed into two pedestrians. Two people in the fleeing vehicle were arrested.



Two people were injured, and two people were arrested after a vehicle crashed while fleeing Milwaukee police on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Chase and crash

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:40 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near 33rd and Hadley.

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Scene near 35th and Hadley

The vehicle sped off, but before a pursuit could be initiated, the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign near 35th and Hadley and struck another vehicle before striking a utility pole. The crash caused the second vehicle to crash into two people.

The 29-year-old male driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. A 45-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Scene near 35th and Hadley

The 52-year-old driver of the other vehicle sustained a possible injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A 46-year-old pedestrian sustained suspected injuries but was not transported. A 40-year-old pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fleeing vehicle was reported stolen.

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MPD investigation

What's next:

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.