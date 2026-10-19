Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash near 35th and Hadley on Saturday; 2 injured

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published October 19, 2026 8:43 PM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 8:43 PM CDT
Milwaukee crash near 35th and Hadley on Saturday; 2 injured
Milwaukee crash near 35th and Hadley on Saturday; 2 injured

Milwaukee crash near 35th and Hadley on Saturday; 2 injured

Two people were injured, and two people were arrested after a vehicle crashed while fleeing Milwaukee police on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Brief

    • A crash in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 17 left two people injured.
    • It started when police tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver fled.
    • Before a chase could start, the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle which then crashed into two pedestrians. Two people in the fleeing vehicle were arrested.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured, and two people were arrested after a vehicle crashed while fleeing Milwaukee police on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Chase and crash

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 6:40 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for a registration violation near 33rd and Hadley.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Scene near 35th and Hadley

The vehicle sped off, but before a pursuit could be initiated, the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign near 35th and Hadley and struck another vehicle before striking a utility pole. The crash caused the second vehicle to crash into two people.

The 29-year-old male driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. A 45-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Scene near 35th and Hadley

The 52-year-old driver of the other vehicle sustained a possible injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A 46-year-old pedestrian sustained suspected injuries but was not transported. A 40-year-old pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fleeing vehicle was reported stolen.

Related

Milwaukee police chase, officer assaulted; 3 people charged
article

Milwaukee police chase, officer assaulted; 3 people charged

Three people are now charged in last week's Milwaukee police chase that ended with an officer assaulted and injured.

MPD investigation

What's next:

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

NewsMilwaukeeCrime and Public Safety