Milwaukee crash closed I-43 at Howard Avenue; semi struck bridge

A semi struck a bridge on I-43 NB at Howard Avenue closing down two lanes on Friday morning, July 14.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9 a.m.

Officials said the damage to the bridge left several pieces hanging dangerously from the bridge, which promptly caused the freeway to be shut down.

The bridge inspector declared structural damage to the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.