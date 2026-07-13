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Milwaukee crash, bicyclist hit near Oak Leaf Trail

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published July 13, 2026 2:52 PM CDT
Published July 13, 2026 2:52 PM CDT
Bicyclist hit near Oak Leaf Trail
Bicyclist hit near Oak Leaf Trail

Bicyclist hit near Oak Leaf Trail

Milwaukee police said a vehicle hit a bicyclist on Hampton Avenue near the Oak Leaf Trail on Monday morning, July 13.

The Brief

    • A bicyclist was hit by a car near the Milwaukee-Whitefish Bay border Monday.
    • It happened on Hampton Avenue near the Oak Leaf Trail.
    • The bicyclist was taken to a hospital. The driver stayed at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a vehicle hit a bicyclist on Hampton Avenue near the Oak Leaf Trail on Monday morning, July 13.

What we know:

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. Police said a 56-year-old man was riding his bike when he was hit near the Milwaukee-Whitefish Bay border.

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North Shore Fire & Rescue said the bicyclist was taken to a hospital. The driver who struck the bicyclist stayed at the scene.

What we don't know:

The extent of the bicyclist's injuries was not released. It's unclear what led to the crash.

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The Source: FOX6 News was at the scene. Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department and North Shore Fire & Rescue.

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