Milwaukee crash, Appleton and Center, 2 children, adult hurt

Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious collision that occurred on Tuesday, May 2 near Appleton Avenue and Center Street. It happened at approximately 9 p.m.

Police say unit #1, a white Ford was traveling westbound on Appleton Avenue and crashed into a black Ford, which was parked and unoccupied. A passenger of unit #1, a 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

An additional passenger of unit #1, a 12-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of Unit #1, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment of a non life-threatening injury and taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.