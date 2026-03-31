Milwaukee crash after signal failure at 60th and Mill injures 2
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon, March 31, after traffic signals were not working at a north side intersection.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near 60th and Mill. Police said both drivers disregarded stop signs because the traffic lights were not working and collided.
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The impact caused one vehicle to strike a traffic signal and roll over, according to police.
The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle, a 43-year-old, was taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle, a 56-year-old, was also transported to the hospital with nonfatal injuries.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information in this report and FOX6 News had a crew on the scene.