Milwaukee crash after signal failure at 60th and Mill injures 2

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The Brief Milwaukee police say two drivers collided after traffic signals failed at 60th and Mill on Tuesday. One vehicle struck a traffic signal and rolled following the crash. Both drivers were taken to hospitals with nonfatal injuries.



Milwaukee police are investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon, March 31, after traffic signals were not working at a north side intersection.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near 60th and Mill. Police said both drivers disregarded stop signs because the traffic lights were not working and collided.

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The impact caused one vehicle to strike a traffic signal and roll over, according to police.

The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle, a 43-year-old, was taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle, a 56-year-old, was also transported to the hospital with nonfatal injuries.