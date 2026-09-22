Milwaukee crash: Pedestrian hit, killed near 92nd and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday morning, Sept. 22.
What we know:
It happened near 92nd and Hampton, near Milwaukee County's Timmerman Airport, shortly before 6 a.m. Police said a car was headed west on Hampton Avenue when it hit the 21-year-old pedestrian.
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The pedestrian died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders. No other injuries were reported. The driver, a 34-year-old man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
What we don't know:
What led up to the fatal crash remains under investigation.
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The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department and was at the crash scene.