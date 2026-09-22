Milwaukee crash: Pedestrian hit, killed near 92nd and Hampton

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The Brief A pedestrian was hit and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday. The victim died at the scene near 92nd and Hampton. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



A pedestrian was hit and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday morning, Sept. 22.

What we know:

It happened near 92nd and Hampton, near Milwaukee County's Timmerman Airport, shortly before 6 a.m. Police said a car was headed west on Hampton Avenue when it hit the 21-year-old pedestrian.

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The pedestrian died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders. No other injuries were reported. The driver, a 34-year-old man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

What we don't know:

What led up to the fatal crash remains under investigation.

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