A Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Dec. 26.

What we know:

MPD said officers tried to stop an SUV at around 12:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver took off near 44th and Villard, sparking a chase. It ended at 60th and Villard when the fleeing driver ran a red light and crashed into another SUV.

Police said the 26-year-old driver and a 32-year-old passenger in the fleeing SUV were taken to a hospital, as were a 32-year-old and 75-year-old in the SUV that was hit. Everyone is expected to survive.

What's next:

MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

