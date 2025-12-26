Milwaukee police chase, crash at 60th and Villard; 4 injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with a crash on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Dec. 26.
What we know:
MPD said officers tried to stop an SUV at around 12:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver took off near 44th and Villard, sparking a chase. It ended at 60th and Villard when the fleeing driver ran a red light and crashed into another SUV.
Police said the 26-year-old driver and a 32-year-old passenger in the fleeing SUV were taken to a hospital, as were a 32-year-old and 75-year-old in the SUV that was hit. Everyone is expected to survive.
What's next:
MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Crash at 60th and Villard, Milwaukee
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.