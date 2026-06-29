Milwaukee crash near 40th and Douglas leaves 4 people injured

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The Brief Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee on Monday. The crash happened near 40th and Douglas around 3 p.m. Hazmat crews were called because of a leaking fuel tank.



Four people were injured Monday, June 29, in a multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee.

What we know:

The crash happened near 40th and Douglas. FOX6 News had a crew on the scene around 3 p.m.

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The Milwaukee Fire Department said all four people were taken to the hospital.

Scene near 40th and Douglas, Milwaukee

Hazmat crews were also called to the scene because of a leaking fuel tank.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for additional information.