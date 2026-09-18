Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash: Child seriously injured, driver cited

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee
Published September 18, 2026 7:36 PM CDT
Published September 18, 2026 7:36 PM CDT
article

Crash aftermath near 37th and Lisbon

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police cited a driver who hit and seriously injured a child.
    • It happened near 37th and Lisbon on Friday afternoon.
    • Police did not say what factors led to the crash.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police cited a driver who hit and seriously injured a child on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Sept. 18.

What we know:

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver was turning near 37th and Lisbon and hit a 7-year-old child and then a fence. The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

Police did not say what factors led to the crash. Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified.

The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.

MilwaukeeNewsCrime and Public Safety