article

The Brief Milwaukee police cited a driver who hit and seriously injured a child. It happened near 37th and Lisbon on Friday afternoon. Police did not say what factors led to the crash.



Milwaukee police cited a driver who hit and seriously injured a child on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Sept. 18.

What we know:

It happened at around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver was turning near 37th and Lisbon and hit a 7-year-old child and then a fence. The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

Police did not say what factors led to the crash. Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified.