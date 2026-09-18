Milwaukee crash: Child seriously injured, driver cited
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police cited a driver who hit and seriously injured a child on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Sept. 18.
What we know:
It happened at around 2:30 p.m. Police said the driver was turning near 37th and Lisbon and hit a 7-year-old child and then a fence. The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
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What we don't know:
Police did not say what factors led to the crash. Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene and requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department.