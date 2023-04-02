Milwaukee crash at 31st and Rogers, 17-year-old arrested

article

A Milwaukee boy, 17, was arrested in connection with a crash that happened Sunday morning, April 2 near 31st and Rogers.

Milwaukee police said around 1 a.m., a driver headed north on 31st Street struck a vehicle heading east on Rogers.

As a result of the impact, a Milwaukee boy, 16, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle he was riding in, a Milwaukee boy, 17, was arrested.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle drove away after the crash, and they are looking for that person.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.