Milwaukee crash, 26th and Center, 3 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday, April 25 near 26th and Center. It happened at approximately 6:33 a.m.

The driver, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, the front seat passenger, a 24-year-old Delafield woman and the backseat passenger, an 18-year-old Franklin woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver and the front seat passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. The events leading up to the collision are under investigation however speed appears to be a factor.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.