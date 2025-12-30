Milwaukee 2-vehicle crash at 19th and Capitol; 3 people hurt

article

The Brief A two-vehicle crash occurred at 19th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Dec. 29. The collision happened when one vehicle attempted a left turn in front of another oncoming vehicle. Three people were hospitalized, including a 19-year-old with serious injuries and two others with non-fatal injuries.



Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash at 19th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Dec. 29.

Crash investigation

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday. One vehicle collided with a second vehicle which was making a left turn in front of the first vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Crash scene near 19th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The 19-year-old driver of the first vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also hurt.

The 44-year-old driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Crash scene near 19th and Capitol, Milwaukee