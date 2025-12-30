Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee 2-vehicle crash at 19th and Capitol; 3 people hurt

By
Published  December 30, 2025 11:21am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash scene near 19th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A two-vehicle crash occurred at 19th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Dec. 29.
    • The collision happened when one vehicle attempted a left turn in front of another oncoming vehicle.
    • Three people were hospitalized, including a 19-year-old with serious injuries and two others with non-fatal injuries.

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash at 19th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee on Monday evening, Dec. 29. 

Crash investigation

What we know:

Officials say the wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday. One vehicle collided with a second vehicle which was making a left turn in front of the first vehicle. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Crash scene near 19th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The 19-year-old driver of the first vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries. A 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also hurt. 

The 44-year-old driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Crash scene near 19th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

MilwaukeeNews