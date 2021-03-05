Milwaukee County’s ZIP Code Vaccination Program offers vaccines for people 65+

Milwaukee County is introducing a new program to vaccinate seniors in our most vulnerable populations. They're starting with the 53204 and 53206 City of Milwaukee zip codes, based on CDC data.

County executive David Crowley says using social vulnerability data from the CDC, they identified about 6,000 residents in those City of Milwaukee zip codes to receive the vaccine.

While Milwaukee County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low, health officials are concerned the data shows case numbers at a plateau.

Even with small steps to get back to normal, health officials urge everyone to remain vigilant as the pandemic is not over.

"We continue to see low numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. However, the trend in cases has plateaued, and what we've seen each time this has occurred throughout the pandemic in our community, it's followed by an increase in disease burden," said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

Health officials say the vaccination numbers continue to get better each week. This week, there were about 4,500 shots administered a day in Milwaukee.

