Father's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo; dads receive free admission

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The Brief Celebrate Father's Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, June 21! All dads receive free admission, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply.



Looking to celebrate the dad in your life? Treat him to a day at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, June 21, where all dads get in free thanks to Prairie Farms Dairy!

Father's Day at the zoo

What we know:

On Father's Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply.

Be sure to stop by and visit the zoo's animal fathers while you're there. Say hello to Mercutio, a scimitar-horned oryx who just welcomed three new calves, Hasani the greater kudu, Stan the Bactrian camel, and many more.

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Make sure to stop by "Powerful Pollinators," presented by Meijer. You can explore larger-than-life animatronic bugs and discover how the Zoo protects native species through dedicated gardens, honeybee hives, and local conservation initiatives.

Check out the Animals in Action schedule for Sunday to learn more about animals’ training or to see a feeding.