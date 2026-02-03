Milwaukee County Zoo Family Free Day set for Saturday, Feb. 7

article

The Brief On Saturday, Feb. 7, all guests will receive free admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo. The Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Parking and other attraction rates apply.



You are invited to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo on Saturday, Feb. 7, as guests will receive free admission courtesy of Family Free Day, sponsored by Tri City National Bank and FOX6.

Family Free Day

What we know:

A news release says parking and other attraction rates apply – and the Milwaukee County Zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Guests can take the opportunity to visit the newly opened Ladish Co. Foundation Rhino Care Center and Robert Dohmen Hippo Indoor Haven where Eastern black rhinos, Zuri and Kianga and hippo Happy reside. Don’t miss other animals active in cooler temps, like the snow leopards, caribou, Bactrian camels, Japanese macaques, and harbor seals.

In addition to Feb. 7, Tri City National Bank and FOX6 also sponsor free admission days on March 7, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5 offering multiple opportunities in 2026 for the community to visit the Zoo and all its offerings.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.