Milwaukee County proposed budget; tax levy increase, rate decrease

The Brief Milwaukee County faces an estimated $50 million budget shortfall, but County Executive David Crowley says his proposed budget closes the gap. Crowley’s proposed $1.5 billion budget includes a tax levy increase, but a tax rate decrease. The plan proposes a park parking fees to avoid pool closures, taking money from reserves to fill a transit financial crisis, and money for a proposed new courthouse complex.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley’s proposed 2027 budget proposes lowering the property tax rate while increasing the total tax levy.

This budget is being watched statewide – as Crowley runs for governor. Republicans accuse Crowley of raising taxes for years; Crowley says that is a lie.

Breaking down the budget

By the numbers:

Milwaukee County’s tax levy is again going up. Last year the bump was $10 million. Crowley’s latest proposal calls for an increase of 2.5%, which means $7.87 million more. State law limits how much the tax levy can grow only to match what is called net new construction. A higher tax levy does not necessarily mean individual taxes will go up, as it is divvied up with new construction. Crowley said the actual county property tax rate will go down. For a home of $250,000, he estimated it would decrease by $30.

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David Crowley

He’s facing criticism as he runs for governor.

"David Crowley is raising property taxes for the sixth time in seven years. Budgets show a politician's priorities, and it's clear that raising taxes is Crowley’s number one objective. At a time when families are struggling with higher costs, Crowley’s bright idea is to raise fees on family activities. Wisconsin cannot afford Crowley as governor," the Republican Governors Association said.

Congressman Tom Tiffany's campaign also accused Crowley of raising taxes.

"If he can’t tell the difference between a tax levy and a tax rate, that’s because he doesn’t care to actually tell you the truth. And so you can’t actually trust him to govern, because he’s always going to give us smoke and mirrors," Crowley responded during a campaign news conference.

Crowley did support nearly doubling Milwaukee County's sales tax. It had been 0.5%, but he approved raising it to 0.9%, the highest county sales tax in the state. He said the state continues underfunding the county for required services, and that inflation has driven up their costs.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

Milwaukee County faced an estimated $50 million budget shortfall. On Thursday, Oct. 1, Crowley proposed what he calls a balanced budget. It totals $1.5 billion. Crowley’s proposed budget includes no money for Flock cameras. The county’s current contract ends this year.

"I recognize the value this technology can offer our public safety partners, but the concerns for residents’ constitutional rights must take precedence," he said in his presentation to the county board.

He is also proposing a pilot program to charge fees for parking at popular county park locations, like the lakefront. He estimated that it would raise $670,000. Without it, he said they may possibly have to close one pool and 15 splash pads.

MCTS bus

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has major financial problems, and is considering cuts. Crowley proposes a one-time tapping into the county’s reserve fund to use $12 million to fill gaps.

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"In 2024, our reserves were stronger than ever, reaching $130 million. And this year, we’re projecting an even stronger $149 million. This reserve exists precisely for moments like this one with MCTS: to provide one-time support to cover short-term gaps," Crowley said.

"Crowley wants Wisconsin taxpayers to trust him with the state budget when his own county continues to spend more, tax more, and run the largest deficit of any county in Wisconsin. Wisconsin cannot afford David Crowley’s tax-and-spend record statewide," said the Tiffany campaign.

The budget also calls for $5 million to go toward rehabbing the Mitchell Park Domes, and $5.2 million to improve playgrounds. The proposal also calls for money for a proposed revamped courthouse complex.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.