Milwaukee County pools; supervisors weigh closures, splash pads

The Brief Milwaukee County supervisors approved a $752,000 grant to open a splash pad at Washington Park, where the pool has been closed since 2019. McCarty Pool in West Allis will be closed this summer because of repairs and funding issues. The Hales Corners pool will also remain closed despite fundraising efforts from Supervisor Steve Logsdon.



Some Milwaukee County families will have fewer public pool options this summer, even as county leaders move forward with funding for a new splash pad.

What we know:

Milwaukee County’s Committee on Parks and Culture approved a $752,000 grant Tuesday to support the redesign and construction of a splash pad at Washington Park Pool, which has been closed since 2019.

But in West Allis, McCarty Pool will remain closed this season because of needed slide repairs and funding issues, according to Milwaukee County supervisors.

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Joseph Nickels, who grew up going to McCarty Pool, said he wishes his daughter could have the same summer experience.

What they're saying:

"It’s sad. Sad for the kids. Sad for the neighbors. [...] Just a lot of people upset and sad the pool is not open this year and having to find other means or driving up to Cool Waters," said Nickels, a West Allis resident. "It kept us out of trouble, kept us out of our parents' hair so it was great for everybody."

In Hales Corners, the pool will also remain closed for another year. Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon said she hopes the wading pool can eventually get similar grant support.

"We need a solution. These people are ready to bring out their pocket books – to pay more, and ready to help," Logsdon said.

Logsdon said she has been trying to get the Hales Corners pool reopened since 2019. She said groups have looked into leasing the pool, but the cost is too high.

She said reopening the pool would cost about $600,000.

Dig deeper:

"Every year they tell us oh we can’t do it – there’s no monies," she said. "There’s going to be a deficit. And you know what, for the last couple years – we had extra monies."

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Logsdon said the pool was refilled last summer to make sure the filter worked, and the liner did not leak. She said she wants to see the site brought back to life.

"We want to keep this active and alive," she said. "Parks are a gem of our community."

What you can do:

Most Milwaukee County pools and splash pads open in mid-June. For information on hours, visit the county’s website.

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