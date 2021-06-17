Milwaukee County pools reopen June 19

A sigh of relief for those looking to hop in the pool this summer – Milwaukee County pools will reopen Saturday, June 19.

The Schulz Aquatic Center, Wilson Pool and Sheridan Pool will all reopen this weekend after being closed since before the pandemic started.

To make reservations for Cool Waters or Schultz aquatic centers visit their website -- HERE

