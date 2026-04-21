Milwaukee County overdose data: Deaths decline for 4th consecutive year

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The Brief Milwaukee County overdose fatalities dropped for the fourth straight year, with a 17.7% decrease in total overdose deaths from 2024 to 2025. Since 2022, total overdose deaths have fallen by 42.6%, while opioid-related deaths have been cut by more than half (54.6%). Officials attribute the success to expanded access to harm reduction tools, improved prevention strategies, and increased support services.



The office of Milwaukee County Executive released on Tuesday, April 21, new data that shows overdose and opioid overdose deaths are on the decline in the county for the fourth consecutive year.

Overdose data released

What we know:

A news release says the data is publicly accessible on Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management’s Overdose Dashboard.

The data shows in 2025, there were 387 fatal overdoses in Milwaukee County. Of those, 249 were fatal opioid overdoses. This is a 17.7% decrease in fatal overdoses and 22.7% decrease in fatal opioid overdoses from 2024.

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Since 2022, when Milwaukee County experienced 674 overdose deaths, there has been a 42.6% decline. Opioid overdose deaths in 2022 reached 548, but that number has been cut in half, with a 54.6% decline.

Officials said much of the progress seen in the data is attributable to what they called "expanded access to harm reduction tools." That includes increasing access, removing financial barriers, and destigmatizing the use of life-saving tools.

What they're saying:

"As we acknowledge the progress we have made, we must also remember those we have lost. Their lives matter, and their stories remind us why this work is so critical. I am committed to continuing this work until every person in Milwaukee County has access to the care, support, and second chances they deserve," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

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"Three years ago, we were losing a life to opioid overdose every 16 hours," said Dr. Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor. "Today, by scaling what works across prevention, harm reduction, and treatment, we’ve reduced opioid deaths in Milwaukee County by more than 50%."