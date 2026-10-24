Milwaukee County Medical Examiner dispatched, 53rd and Center
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed with FOX6 News that it was dispatched to a home near 53rd and Center on Saturday morning, Oct. 24 for reports of a child shot.
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FOX6 News has a crew investigating this scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.